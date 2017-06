Vědci našli 219 kandidátů na nové planety, některé v obyvatelné zóně

VIDEO: #ICYMI: Earlier, we identified 219 potential new worlds from @NASAKepler data, ten of which are near-Earth size: https://t.co/Lh0O09jc0G https://t.co/1bEFpXcrBy Pro zobrazen? videa mus?te m?t zapnutou podporu JavaScriptu

#ICYMI: Earlier, we identified 219 potential new worlds from @NASAKepler data, ten of which are near-Earth size: https://t.co/Lh0O09jc0G https://t.co/1bEFpXcrBy