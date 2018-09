Historicky první „video“ z asteroidu. Japonská mise slaví úspěch

VIDEO: Rover-1B succeeded in shooting a movie on Ryugu?s surface! The movie has 15 frames captured on September 23, 2018 from 10:34 - 11:48 JST. Enjoy ?standing? on the surface of this asteroid! [6/6] https://t.co/57avmjvdVa Pro zobrazen? videa mus?te m?t zapnutou podporu JavaScriptu

