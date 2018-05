Facebook spustí novu divizi zaměřenou na blockchain známý z kryptoměn

After nearly four unbelievably rewarding years leading Messenger, I have decided it was time for me to take on a new challenge. I'm setting up a small group to explore how to best leverage Blockchain across Facebook, starting from scratch.



When I joined Messenger, under 300 million people were using it every month, since then we've added well over 1 billion people. We've crafted many new experiences from video chat to P2P payments, a capable camera and new features like games.... We opened the platform and now over 200,000 developers are creating experiences and over 8 billion messages are sent between people and businesses every month. Looking forward, I'm excited about Messenger's upcoming redesign I've shared an early look at this year's F8. I think you're going to love it!