Facebooku klesá návštěvnost, ale zisky stoupají. Zuckerberg chce změnu

One of our big focus areas for 2018 is making sure the time we all spend on Facebook is time well spent.



We built Facebook to help people stay connected and bring us closer together with the people that matter to us. That's why we've always put friends and family at the core of the experience. Research shows that strengthening our relationships improves our well-being and happiness.



But recently we've gotten feedback from our community that public content -- posts from busine...sses, brands and media -- is crowding out the personal moments that lead us to connect more with each other.