Klávesové zkratky na tomto webu - základní­
Přeskočit hlavičku portálu

Část Deklarace nezávislosti je podle facebookového robota rasistická

  13:30aktualizováno  13:30
Automatické analytické nástroje sociální sítě Facebook se rozhodly vymazat část klíčového amerického dokumentu Deklarace nezávislosti.

Zvětšit fotografii

Redakce listu The Liberty County Vindicator děkuje Facebooku za znovuzveřejnění pasáže z Deklarace nezávislosti, kterou automaty sociální sítě zablokovaly kvůli podezření na rasismus | foto: The Liberty County Vindicator

Facebook zablokoval jeden příspěvek listu The Liberty County Vindicator (přístup blokován kvůli GDPR), který zveřejňoval na svém facebookovém profilu výňatky z americké deklarace u příležitosti oslav Dne nezávislosti, který Američané slaví 4. července.

Analytické nástroje Facebooku desátou část vyhodnotily jako nenávistný projev a zaslali deníku upozornění, že příspěvek je proti pravidlům sítě. Deník se vůči zablokování ohradil a Facebook se následně omluvil a příspěvek znovu zveřejnil. Zmiňovaná pasáž se vztahovala k označení amerických Indiánů jako nelítostných divochů.

The Vindicator (Facebook)
02.července 2018 v 14:00, příspěvek archivován: 09.července 2018 v 11:37

The Vindicator again this year challenges readers to read through the Declaration of Independence. This year we offer it to readers here in small bites, one a day until July 4th.

Part 10 (continuing the colonists’ complaints about King George III):

He has abdicated Government here, by declaring us out of his Protection and waging War against us.

He has plundered our seas, ravaged our Coasts, burnt our towns, and destroyed the lives of our people.

He is at this time transporting large Armies of foreign Mercenaries to compleat the works of death, desolation and tyranny, already begun with circumstances of Cruelty & perfidy scarcely paralleled in the most barbarous ages, and totally unworthy the Head of a civilized nation.

He has constrained our fellow Citizens taken Captive on the high Seas to bear Arms against their Country, to become the executioners of their friends and Brethren, or to fall themselves by their Hands.

He has excited domestic insurrections amongst us, and has endeavoured to bring on the inhabitants of our frontiers, the merciless Indian Savages, whose known rule of warfare, is an undistinguished destruction of all ages, sexes and conditions.

To se mi líbí (22)Komentáře (8)

Chybující automaty

Facebook byl již v minulosti kritizován za to, že je nedostatečně transparentní ohledně vyhodnocování příspěvků na sociální síti, ale i za nedůsledné dodržování vlastních pravidel.

Ostatně zablokování části Deklarace nezávislosti není ojedinělým případem, kdy si sociální síť neporadila s historickými dokumenty či objekty. Komunikační síť už dříve ze svých stránek odstranila například slavnou fotografii nahé vietnamské dívky popálené napalmem za vietnamské války. Facebook to odůvodňoval vnitřními regulemi, které nepřipouštějí zobrazování nahoty. V reakci na ostrou kritiku své rozhodnutí následně odvolal.

Autor:

Nejčtenější

Legenda o nejlepší televizi končí. Porovnali jsme plazmu a OLED

Plazma versus OLED: Která technologie je lepší?

Mnozí majitelé nedají na své plazmové televizory dopustit a v souvislosti s přechodem na DVB-T2 si často stěžují, že...

Mezihvězdný objekt ‘Oumuamua odhalil další tajemství, má nečekaný pohon

Rekonstrukce možné podoby planetky 1I/2017 U1 (‘Oumuamua) na základě údajů...

První mezihvězdný objekt jménem ‘Oumuamua, který se podařilo pozorovat ve sluneční soustavě, znovu překvapil. Po...

První Boeing 757 přivezl do Prahy počítače IBM pro vyvolené soudruhy

Boeing 757 poprvé v Praze, 12. prosince 1983

Ve své letce ho má i prezident USA. Legendární Boeing 757-2G4 (C-32A) neboli Air Force Two přiletěl do Prahy již...

Pět triků, kterými vás Google a Facebook matou a manipulují ke sdílení

Firmy využívají různé triky k tomu, aby přiměly uživatele sdílet více osobních...

Když víte, kam kliknout, můžete si na Googlu, Facebooku nebo ve Windows nastavit ochranu soukromí podle svých představ....

Iljušin Il-28: poslední „klasický“ bombardér československého letectva

Iljušin Il-28

První sovětský sériově vyráběný proudový bombardér, Iljušin Il-28, se stal zároveň posledním bombardérem ve výzbroji...

Další z rubriky

S Google mapami rychleji. Nehody a zácpy budete moci potvrdit

Google mapy chtějí být přesnější díky uživatelům.

Blokuje nehoda stále provoz? zeptají se vás nově Google mapy. Díky zpětné vazbě řidičů známé z navigace Waze tak chce...

Facebook vám brzy prozradí, kolik na něm trávíte času

Ilustrační snímek

Ve zdrojovém kódu androidové aplikace Facebooku se objevil připravovaný nástroj, který monitoruje čas strávený na této...

Jste pro letní a zimní čas, nebo ne? ptá se EU v dotazníku

Letní čas se může prodražit, ale dal vzniknout novým povoláním. (ilustrační...

V létě o hodinu dopředu, v zimě zase zpátky. Časový posun je zejména v severských zemích velké téma a nyní se jím...

Najdete na iDNES.cz

posunout
posunout

Právě čtete

Mohlo by vás zajímat

Témata

Kurzy měn - kurz Eura | BMI kalkulačka | Horoskop | Alkoholová kalkulačka | TV program | Cesta do Chorvatska 2018 |Před 100 lety | Česká televize | Chřipka | Čokoláda | Letadla, letectví | GDPR | CES 2018 - největší veletrh spotřební elektroniky | Liga mistrů | zemětřesení | Angelina Jolie | Meteorolog | ODS | IFA 2015 | Bydlení | Česká spořitelna | T-Mobile | Nobelova cena | Výpověď | Hradec Králové (město) | Škoda | Stáhněte si zdarma