Část Deklarace nezávislosti je podle facebookového robota rasistická

Facebook zablokoval jeden příspěvek listu The Liberty County Vindicator (přístup blokován kvůli GDPR), který zveřejňoval na svém facebookovém profilu výňatky z americké deklarace u příležitosti oslav Dne nezávislosti, který Američané slaví 4. července.
Analytické nástroje Facebooku desátou část vyhodnotily jako nenávistný projev a zaslali deníku upozornění, že příspěvek je proti pravidlům sítě. Deník se vůči zablokování ohradil a Facebook se následně omluvil a příspěvek znovu zveřejnil. Zmiňovaná pasáž se vztahovala k označení amerických Indiánů jako nelítostných divochů.
02.července 2018 v 14:00, příspěvek archivován: 09.července 2018 v 11:37
The Vindicator again this year challenges readers to read through the Declaration of Independence. This year we offer it to readers here in small bites, one a day until July 4th.
Part 10 (continuing the colonists’ complaints about King George III):
He has abdicated Government here, by declaring us out of his Protection and waging War against us.
He has plundered our seas, ravaged our Coasts, burnt our towns, and destroyed the lives of our people.
He is at this time transporting large Armies of foreign Mercenaries to compleat the works of death, desolation and tyranny, already begun with circumstances of Cruelty & perfidy scarcely paralleled in the most barbarous ages, and totally unworthy the Head of a civilized nation.
He has constrained our fellow Citizens taken Captive on the high Seas to bear Arms against their Country, to become the executioners of their friends and Brethren, or to fall themselves by their Hands.
He has excited domestic insurrections amongst us, and has endeavoured to bring on the inhabitants of our frontiers, the merciless Indian Savages, whose known rule of warfare, is an undistinguished destruction of all ages, sexes and conditions.
Chybující automaty
Facebook byl již v minulosti kritizován za to, že je nedostatečně transparentní ohledně vyhodnocování příspěvků na sociální síti, ale i za nedůsledné dodržování vlastních pravidel.
Ostatně zablokování části Deklarace nezávislosti není ojedinělým případem, kdy si sociální síť neporadila s historickými dokumenty či objekty. Komunikační síť už dříve ze svých stránek odstranila například slavnou fotografii nahé vietnamské dívky popálené napalmem za vietnamské války. Facebook to odůvodňoval vnitřními regulemi, které nepřipouštějí zobrazování nahoty. V reakci na ostrou kritiku své rozhodnutí následně odvolal.