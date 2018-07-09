Část Deklarace nezávislosti je podle facebookového robota rasistická

The Vindicator again this year challenges readers to read through the Declaration of Independence. This year we offer it to readers here in small bites, one a day until July 4th.



Part 10 (continuing the colonists’ complaints about King George III):



He has abdicated Government here, by declaring us out of his Protection and waging War against us.



He has plundered our seas, ravaged our Coasts, burnt our towns, and destroyed the lives of our people.



He is at this time transporting large Armies of foreign Mercenaries to compleat the works of death, desolation and tyranny, already begun with circumstances of Cruelty & perfidy scarcely paralleled in the most barbarous ages, and totally unworthy the Head of a civilized nation.



He has constrained our fellow Citizens taken Captive on the high Seas to bear Arms against their Country, to become the executioners of their friends and Brethren, or to fall themselves by their Hands.



He has excited domestic insurrections amongst us, and has endeavoured to bring on the inhabitants of our frontiers, the merciless Indian Savages, whose known rule of warfare, is an undistinguished destruction of all ages, sexes and conditions.