Česká firma koupila výrobce nejmodernějších německých akrobatických letounů

Skyleader successfully took over the German XtremeAir GmbH



On the 6th of September 2018, at the European Championship in Unlimited Aerobatics in Hradec, the Czech company SKYLEADER a.s announced the takeover of the German Aircraft manufacturer XtremeAir.

SKYLEADER a.s. belongs to the ZALL Jihlavan Airplanes in Jihlava and to the Zall ALetov Simulátory in Olomouc. With the purchase of XtremeAir, SKYLEADER aims to extend its brand and product portfolio to finally cover the Aer...obatic sector.

Hence the company strategy of SKYLEADER is not limited to the UL/ULSA class (e.g. Skyleader 600, Skyleader GP One) anymore, it is also concentrating on the entire General Aviation sector.

Actually XtremeAir produces the aircraft types XA41 and XA42 at the airport Magdeburg-Cochstedt (EDBC) in Germany. After a successfully restructuring XtremeAir will also extend its product portfolio.