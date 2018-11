Úspěch! Sonda InSight přistála na Marsu. Máme první snímek

VIDEO: WHOOSH! My parachute is out. Time to say goodbye to my heat shield and stretch my legs. #MarsLanding https://t.co/TmcRoB94fU Pro zobrazen? videa mus?te m?t zapnutou podporu JavaScriptu

WHOOSH! My parachute is out. Time to say goodbye to my heat shield and stretch my legs. #MarsLanding https://t.co/TmcRoB94fU