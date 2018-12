Sonda Voyager 2 opustila heliosféru. Pak poletí „kolem“ Siriusu

VIDEO: Grand Tour Encore: Voyager 2, the only spacecraft to have visited Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus and Neptune, has left the Sun's bubble and joined me in interstellar space! https://t.co/2H9qMzogNY https://t.co/dmDdNfbjLp Pro zobrazen? videa mus?te m?t zapnutou podporu JavaScriptu

Grand Tour Encore: Voyager 2, the only spacecraft to have visited Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus and Neptune, has left the Sun's bubble and joined me in interstellar space! https://t.co/2H9qMzogNY https://t.co/dmDdNfbjLp